SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stake Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301,319 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 11.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 22.03% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $676,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 939,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTI remained flat at $$32.13 during trading hours on Monday. 10,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.