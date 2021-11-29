SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 957,854 shares.The stock last traded at $509.66 and had previously closed at $506.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.68.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.