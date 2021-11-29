SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,550,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,697,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD stock opened at $234.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.