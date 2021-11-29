Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 44.5% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

