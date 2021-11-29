Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 13,600 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

