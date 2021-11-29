Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after acquiring an additional 181,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

