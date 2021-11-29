Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of STXB opened at $27.79 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $479.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

