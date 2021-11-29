SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 6th (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get SPK Acquisition Corp Unit alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.