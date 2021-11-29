Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Square by 5.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Square by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Square by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 36.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $212.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

