Squirrel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $9,527.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,784,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,784,091 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.