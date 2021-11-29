Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

UNP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.45. 51,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

