Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.