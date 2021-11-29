Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 60.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,645 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,127. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

