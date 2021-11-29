Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 459.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.2% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,862. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $225.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

