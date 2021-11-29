Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.91. 237,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,784. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.