State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

