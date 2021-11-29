State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Standex International were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Standex International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Standex International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Standex International by 134.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Standex International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $108.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

