State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,179 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,787,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,318 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

