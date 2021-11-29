State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,166 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 322,627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 98,453.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $681.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

