State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR opened at $96.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

