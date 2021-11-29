State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 139 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Lumentum stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.