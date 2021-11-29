State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 379 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 75,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Valvoline by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.