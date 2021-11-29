State Street Corp Buys 135,681 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 4,627.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVNW opened at $30.51 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

