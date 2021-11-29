State Street Corp Buys 62,314 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $512,020.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 115,617 shares of company stock worth $823,497 and sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.