State Street Corp Has $5 Million Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

