State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

LXRX stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $705.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

