State Street Corp Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 997,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ayro by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ayro by 287.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 961,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.81. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,132.94% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

