State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

State Street Corp increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.45 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

