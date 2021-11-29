Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.74. 54,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.