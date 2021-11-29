Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $51.32. 248,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,528,148. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

