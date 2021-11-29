Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $18.65 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.79. The company had a trading volume of 165,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,671. The firm has a market cap of $475.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

