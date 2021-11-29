Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,663. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

