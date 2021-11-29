Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.