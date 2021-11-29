Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

