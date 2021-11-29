Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 318,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after buying an additional 66,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 310,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

BMY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.22. 241,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,772,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

