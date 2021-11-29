STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

