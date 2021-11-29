STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 284,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 662.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

