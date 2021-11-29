Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Up 359.8% in November

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRMLF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

