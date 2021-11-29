Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

