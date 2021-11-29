Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $129.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

