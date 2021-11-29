Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $142,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist reduced their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

