Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

HTHT stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.