Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $398.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $427.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

