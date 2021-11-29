Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

