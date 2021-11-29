Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 553 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after buying an additional 1,718,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

