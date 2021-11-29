Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in November

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the October 31st total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

SURVF stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

