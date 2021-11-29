Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.84

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 129941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a market cap of C$95.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62.

In other Superior Gold news, Director ZCR Corp. bought 301,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$147,593.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

