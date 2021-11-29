Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director David Dantzker Sells 3,475 Shares of Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $624.79 million, a P/E ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surmodics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

