SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $714.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

