S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 120.9% in November

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the October 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.01 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

